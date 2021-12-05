Smith Funeral Home
Gery “Gary” Leon Lambdin, age 74, passed away 12/1/21 at the Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick after a short battle with cancer.
Gary was born 10/10/1947 to parents Roy and Cloye (Smith) Lambdin. He went to school in Mabton, Grandview, and graduated from Sunnyside High School in 1965. After graduating he joined the military, Air Force, and was a helicopter mechanic. Gary and Debbie were married in 1975, living on the same cherry orchard for 45 years. His son Nicholas was born in 1978. Gary worked as a farmer nights and weekends while being a carpenter and working at SVID till he retired.
Gary’s favorite place to go was camping at Fort Stevens State Park in Oregon with family and friends. We spent several trips to Mazatlan with Nick and his family and best friends Rick and Susan Booth. Gary and Deb also spent a week in Phoenix every winter with family. Recently Gary and Deb took the RV to South Dakota with neighbors Jerry and Bev Schliep, and the next year went to Utah. We spent a lot of wonderful times watching the grandson’s play soccer, he was so proud of them.
Gary is survived by his wife Debbie, son Nick (Heidi), grandsons Payton and Gavin, daughter Karen Orstad (Steve), granddaughter Cassidy, grandson Jerod, his sister Royce Labay, and his dog Enzo who will really miss him. He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister Carylon.
No service is planned, we will celebrate Gary’s life next summer at the beach with family and friends. Those wishing to sign Gary’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
