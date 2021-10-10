Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Gertrude L. Brest-Schloegl went home to the Lord on Saturday, September 11th, 2021, at Landmark Care Center in Yakima. She was born in McLaughlin, North Dakota, on March 25th, 1937, to Harold and Lauredina Brest. She enlisted into the United States Army in 1959. She initially became a cook and prepared meals for thousands of soldiers. After getting her GED, she completed the Missile Master training in Florida and worked in Air Defense Missile batteries. She achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant before leaving the military in 1963.
Gertrude later married and moved to California. She traveled to over 30 states during family vacations and visited friends and relatives. In 1979 Gertrude moved to Austria with her family, embracing an entirely new culture and learning a new language. She worked for the City of Vienna. She overcame every challenge and raised a son while adapting to a new culture.
After her divorce, Gertrude and her son returned to the United States to start a new life. She found a new purpose in service to others, becoming a Counselor at the Yakima Valley School in Selah. Gertrude re-embraced her faith as she worshipped at the Toppenish Church of the 7th Day. After her son enlisted in the Navy, she drew her strength from the Lord, the fellowship of her church, and especially her family in Selah. She loved to watch comedy movies and play games, attend services and family gatherings. She was light-hearted and also deeply committed to her faith and her occupation. She enjoyed visits to Western Washington to visit her son and grandchildren and also enjoyed frequent visits from them.
After an accident in 2010, Gertrude needed long term extensive care and became a resident at Landmark Care center where she lived out her remaining days in comfort and support by her church and family.
She is survived by her son Siegfried (Tina) Schloegl, her sister Florence Maybee, her two brothers Harold K. Brest and Fred (Carolyn) Brest, her grandchildren Alexander and Elisabeth, and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a memorial service followed by refreshments at 11 am at Keith and Keith Funeral Home on October 16th, 2021. In lieu of flowers donation can be made to the Seattle Union Gospel Mission.
