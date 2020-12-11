Gerri (Edwards) Lane

On 11/28/20, surrounded by her loving granddaughter Larissa, and her loving family, Gerri peacefully succumbed to the insidious Chinese virus. Her vision has been restored and she is with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Gerri was born in Buena on March 20th, 1930. Her family moved to Granger in 1936. She graduated high school in 1948 and attended Linfield College. She met her husband Bob, of 63 years, they loved each other deeply the entire time.
She worked for Granger School District for 26 years. Her fervent prayers were answered and she was rescued from an evil man when Wapato High School principal Leroy Workhoven hired her as ASB secretary; Leroy and his wife Libby are devoted Christians with high morals and ethics. Gerri LOVED being around children. Gerri’s hobbies were her faith, family, and friends.
Gerri is preceded in death by parents, Steve and Mable Edwards, sisters Alice Flagge and Doris Staley, son Bobby, and beloved husband Bob. Gerri is survived by son Richard, two nephews, five nieces, two grandchildren (Michaela and Larissa, pictured above), and two great-grandchildren.
Gerri was served some very sour lemons during her life, but she always made delicious lemonade from them because of her strong faith in Jesus Christ. Throughout these challenges Gerri kept her faith, remained positive, and was spiritually uplifting to those around her.
Matthew 5:5 “Blessed are the meek: for they shall inherit the earth.”
Donations may be made to the Lilac Foundation for the Blind, 1212 N. Howard St., Spokane WA, 99201.
Thanks everybody!
Sadly, because of the Chinese virus, no memorial is planned.
