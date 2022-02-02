Gerardo Larios, Sr. passed away Saturday, January 29th, 2022, after a brief battle with COVID. He was 62.
Gerardo was born on January 6th, 1960, in Coalcoman, Michoacan, Mexico to Jose Cruz Larios and Aurelia Birrueta. At his time of death, Gerardo was retired.
Gerardo had one of the biggest hearts. He loved his wife, kids and grandchildren. He had one of the greatest smiles and his laugh was contagious. He met his wife, Ermelinda (Flores), at a dance in Sunnyside in 1979. They were married shortly after on June 10th, 1980. They had 3 daughters and a son who they raised in the Yakima Valley. He loved to go dancing with Ermelinda, visit family in Chelan, and just enjoying life in general. He had an amazing sense of humor that everyone loved. He was known by everyone, especially his grandbabies, as “Viejo.”
Gerardo is survived by his wife: Ermelinda (Flores), his 3 daughters: Ilda (Jesus) Carrillo of Kent, WA, Crystal (Daniel) Cisneros, April (Nickalas) Campbell, and his only son Gerardo (Ines) Larios, Jr. all of Toppenish, WA. He is also survived by his 3 grandchildren: Jacinda Aniece Torres, Celene Godina, and Daniel Cisneros Jr.
Viewing will be held at Colonial Funeral Home in Toppenish, WA Friday, February 4th, 2022, from 1-3:30 pm with church services on Saturday, February 5th, 2022, from 11 am - 1 pm at Colonial Funeral Home as well. The family will also be having a celebration of life reception to honor Gerardo on Saturday, February 5, 2022, from 2:30-8pm at the 5 Star Restaurant in Zillah, WA (formerly known as El Ranchito Mexican Restaurant).
Please join us in celebrating Gerardo’s life.
