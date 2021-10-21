Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home
There must be a special place in heaven for the mother of three boys, and we are sure our mom, Geraldine V. Goody, is there now.
Gerry passed away October 14th, 2021 at the age of 93 in Kennewick, and will be remembered for her quiet grace and unwavering devotion and love for her family.
Gerry was born in 1928 in Pyatt, Arkansas to Alba and Doshia Wills. The family moved to Washington state in the late 1930’s and settled in the Yakima Valley. Gerry graduated from Highland High School in Cowiche where she was the first homecoming queen.
After high school, she married Arthur W. Waters Jr. and they had three sons. Besides being a loving mom and holding various jobs outside the home, Gerry was an accomplished gardener and was known for her great cooking and hosting many extended family gatherings over the years.
In the 1970’s, she moved to the Tri-Cities, where she worked for many years at Ice Harbor Dam and met her second husband Elroy Goody. They spent an enjoyable life together traveling and pursuing Elroy’s hobby: mining. After Elroy’s passing, Gerry spent many hours with her grandchildren.
Gerry is survived by her sons, Gary (Dianne), Tim (Margaret), and Mike (Suzy), five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Her family would like to thank Chaplaincy Hospice for their wonderful care.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in