Geraldine "Jerri" Lee Hals

Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Born to Oscar W. Hals and Denzel P. (Parsons) Hals, July 23, 1941. She died April 16, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s, her daughter by her side.
Preceded in death by her parents, and brother Gregg Hals.
Survived by daughter Jerine (Zieske) Barnes, son-in-law Bradley Barnes, granddaughter Alysha Giddings, great-grandson AlexZandr Giddings, grandchildren Christopher Barnes, Codie and wife Tiana Barnes, Curtis Barnes, and many other family and friends.
Jerri didn’t know a stranger, she loved talking. She lived and traveled all over, making friends everywhere that she went. She loved her dogs and her family and spending as much time as she could with them. She will surely be missed by all who knew her.
The family would like to thank “The Orchards at Grandview” and their loving staff for the care they provided and Heartlinks Hospice who stepped in, in her final days. Shaw and Sons is caring for the family. Memories can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In