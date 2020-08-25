Geraldine “Jeri Ann” Ealy, born June 5, 1943 to Harry and Rose Lagervall of Selah, passed away from cancer Aug. 15, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, husband Kelly, “The love of her life who woo’d her with poetry and music,” son Troy, and siblings Sonny and Verna. She is survived by her children Todd and Trena, their spouses Tana and Dale, grandchildren Tawny, Trustin (both hairdressers), Taylor, Jordyn and great-grandchild Leighton, and siblings Barbara, Robbie, Carol, Michael, Daniel, Denise, Mary, and Steve. Jeri graduated in 1961 from St. Joe’s Academy after winning Yakima’s Miss Fair Time, then a scholarship to Lee’s Beauty School. She built “The Foxy Lady Styling Salon” her greatest passion. Sirs and Hers and King’s Styling Palace would follow. She loved bowling, dart leagues, car clubbing, and dancing. Known for her excellent cooking and entertaining, fierce loyalty, forgiving nature and being first President of the Selah Eagles. God and her family meant everything to her. She drove fast, worked, loved and prayed hard! We love and thank you Mom! Viewing at Langevin Mussetter this Thursday 4-8 pm, funeral service graveside at Calvary Cemetery 11:00 Friday 8/28/20. In lieu of flowers she requested donations to St. Vincent De Paul.
