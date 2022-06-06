Gerald Stiner

Gerald Gene (Jerry) Stiner born January 29, 1944, in Yakima, WA to George and Irma Stiner. Jerry passed away on June 1, 2022, from liver failure. He was a cancer survivor. He was the fourth of four children, and from the beginning was a handful despite playing violin for five years. He was a hustler and always had a job. From paper boy at an early age to dishwasher at the Lariat Drive-In, or busboy at the Golden Wheel, he always had a job. He was out of school more than in, and finally at age 17 he joined the Navy. I guess structure was what he needed, and he found it in the Navy. During his naval time, he got his GED diploma. He was a signalman on a minesweeper (the USS Engage) during the Vietnam conflict and was honorably discharged in January 1965. After discharge he married Irene Whitter and they had two daughters, Carrie and Adrianne, whom he was very proud of. He worked as a machinist at night and went to Cal State Fullerton Jr. College full time as an English Literature major. (If you knew Jerry you would be shocked by this major.) However, the draw of the Northwest brought him back to Washington. After his return, he discovered that being a machinist was not what he wanted so he enrolled in the carpenter's program. He was a natural and was running construction work before he made journeyman. He worked for several local contractors but the longest was for F&M Construction. For a few years he was even a prutner in a construction company. Following his retirement from construction he went to work for LoofburrowWetch Architects. He grew to enjoy this side of the construction world, and the people he met along the way. The majority of his construction work was commercial work, and he ultimately worked on, ran new construction, or supervised remodeling for most of the schools in the Yakima Valley, St. Lawrence Island and Shemya, Alaska, Pasco, Goldendale and Hermiston. He had a vocabulary all his own and he would make up words to fit any occasion. His "Jerry-isms" were well known. He never met a stranger and could strike up a conversation with anyone. His phenomenal memory allowed him to match a name with a face at any given time and tell you where he met them or worked with them. He loved being where the action was, but not the center of attention. I'm sure the guys that worked with him thought him not the easiest guy to get along with but would also agree that they learned a lot from him. One of his earliest passions was jeeping and he owned a Jeep since the '70's. There's not a trail around here he didn't tackle, including the Shoe String many times. He was an avid camper spending most of his weekends in the Little Naches area or Bake Oven Flats. Having a huge bonfire and a can of Bud was heaven on earth. He loved the ocean and spent many weeks in the Grayland area. Roaming the beaches with his dog was calming for him. When walking became hard, he drove the beaches in, what else, his jeep. In 1986 he married Starla Cyr that started a friendship and love affair until his death. When his health issues did not allow him to camp anymore, he started a new hobby, making canes and walking sticks from local and exotic woods, all by hand with no machining. Some he sold and some he gave away if he saw a person in need. He had a heart of gold and was known to loan money or give anything to people with no certainty of getting it back. In fact, sometimes he borrowed money to give to someone else when he did not have enough to lend. His favorite song was Louis Armstrong's "What a Wonderful World" and that pretty much summed up his feelings on life. Jerry loved dogs (Dobermans for many years). However, along came a lab mix beauty named Jax that stole his heart. They were inseparable. Most of his dogs were rescue dogs. Speaking to dogs was his way of showing love and affection, which was hard for him to do with people. He was known around the neighborhood as the "treat man," as he always carried a bag of treats for any dogs he came upon. If a stray dog could not find their way home, they always ended up on our doorstep for a soft touch. He would treat them, feed them, and find out where they belonged. Jerry is survived by his wife, Starla, two daughters, Carrie McNally and Adrianne Stiner, stepson Troy Cyr (Sherri) six grandchildren, Katie McNally, Meaghan McNally, Devon McNalley, Seth Cyr, Sage Cyr and Trace Cyr, brother David (Masako) Stiner, one sister, Judith Bailey (Jim) his very good friends Dr. Richard Boyd, Jan Young, Dick Albin, and his forever friend "Jax." He was preceded in death by his mother and father and brother Paul. His wife was by his side and per his request there will be no service or reception. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
