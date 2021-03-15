Gerald Roy Hall passed away on February 1st, 2021 at Cottage In The Meadow, Yakima, WA. He was born on June 9th, 1940 in Glendale, California to Roy and Marianne Hall.
Gerry’s dad was an electrician, moving the family around the country to major construction projects. So Gerry learned to adapt, he became skilled at making friends and fitting in wherever he landed. He would invariably become the leader of the neighborhood group of kids, teaching them his Boy Scout talents of hiking, fire building and other woodland skills. Perhaps that contributed to his becoming a high school music teacher after his attaining a Masters Degree in Music Education from Brigham Young University.
He taught music at Lehi High School in Lehi, Utah, and Bonneville High School in Idaho Falls, Idaho before entering a new career in sales with Pitney Bowes in 1965.
His favorite things to do throughout life were hiking and spending time with his children in Washington State. He greatly enjoyed the yearly trips to his sister’s in Central Idaho. He enjoyed fly fishing, cooking, reading, hunting morels in the spring and classical music but mostly he enjoyed camping with his dearly loved canine companion Clyde.
In later life he returned to teaching as a substitute teacher in the Yakima area. He always enjoyed his interactions with the students, and was delighted catching up with former students he encountered around town.
Gerry is survived by his children, Chris Carlson, husband Steve, granddaughter Ellie and grandson Jake of Yakima; son Brian Hall, wife Daman, granddaughters Chinu and Summer of Mill Creek WA; son David, wife Heather and granddaughter Cascade of Yakima; sisters Barbara Harp of Mackay, Idaho and Suzanne Hall of Pinehurst, Idaho.
Gerry was a force to be reckoned with, and not only wrote many letters to the editor in Yakima, but also wrote his memoirs, a true gift to his family. He leaves a void, not to be filled.
