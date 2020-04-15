Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Gerald R. “Jerry” St. George (81) passed away at Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital on April 6, 2020, from the effects of the coronavirus and underlying health conditions. Jerry was born in Yakima, on March 19, 1939 to Clarence and Bertha (Roy) St. George. He was raised in Mabton, Washington, attended Mabton schools and graduated as Salutatorian of the Class of 1957. In high school, he excelled in academics and athletics, earning several All Valley titles. He was selected to the All Valley team in football and basketball, where he was the leading scorer in the league and third leading scorer in the Yakima Valley. He was selected for the City versus State All Star Game in Seattle in June of 1957. He represented Mabton High School at Evergreen Boy’s State sponsored by The American Legion. During the summer months, he played Jr. Legion Baseball for Prosser. He received a Leadership Scholarship to Central Washington State College (CWSC) in Ellensburg and attended CWSC 1957-1960 majoring in Physical Education. He completed his Master of Education in the summer of 1964.
After his freshman year in college, on August 16, 1958, he married Delores Joan Reed of Wapato. That Fall he returned to CWSC to complete his teaching degree. While in college, Jerry worked three part-time jobs, coached Little League Baseball, played college baseball, all while carrying an overload of subjects, and made the honor roll.
Jerry graduated from CWSC in December of 1960. His first teaching position was at Sunnyside Junior High School at the age of 20. He coached football, basketball, wrestling and baseball. He had championship baseball and football teams and finished second twice. Jerry taught in Sunnyside for six years before becoming Junior High Vice-Principal. In 1973, he and the family moved to Yakima where he began working for the Yakima School District. He taught part of one year at Wilson Jr. High before becoming Vice Principal. He held this position until 1978 when he was offered the position of Vice Principal in charge of Athletics and Activities at Eisenhower High School. After being at Ike for several years, he became principal of Lewis and Clark Junior High. He returned to Wilson Junior High School as Principal and ended his 30-year career there in January of 1991.
After retiring from public school education, he became principal of St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Sunnyside, Washington. After two years St. Joseph’s closed and he became an Adjunct Professor for Central Washington State University in Ellensburg, supervising student teachers in Highland, Naches, East Valley and West Valley School Districts. After 15 years with Central, he retired again, after nearly 55 years in education.
Jerry loved music and sang in the Grandview and Sunnyside church choirs for many years. Jerry was a member of the Lower Valley Musical Comedy Company playing lead roles in “Girl Crazy” and “Guys and Dolls” and minor roles in “My Fair Lady” and “Music Man.” He later became a member of The Over the Hill Gang, again playing the lead in “Guys and Dolls.”
Jerry and Delores were foster parents through Catholic Charities, fostering over ten children including a set of new-born twins.
Jerry and Delores were married over 61 years and have three daughters, Kathleen (Kathy) Carrillo, Joan (Joni) Coe, and Sarah Kay St. George. After retiring for the last time, Jerry and Delores traveled all over the United States, Scotland and Ireland with the Harmon Center. Jerry especially enjoyed the Mystery Trips they took. Jerry and his buddy, Steve La Framboise, enjoyed many good times together on the golf course.
Jerry and Delores recently moved to Orchard Park Independent Retirement Living and enjoyed their time there. He again became an athlete and enjoyed playing Bean Bag Baseball with his teammates. He was known as “Mr. Popcorn” because he would eat a cup of popcorn in the dining room before every meal.
Jerry belonged to many church, educational, and community organizations. Community service played a large part in Jerry’s life. His compassion, love and caring for others brought him to join and work with Kiwanis in helping kids and the elderly. Kiwanis became an integral part of Jerry’s life in 1984. He was proud of the years he gave to Kiwanis International. He belonged to the Apple Valley Kiwanis Club. He held many offices in Kiwanis including President, Lt. Governor and Governor of the Pacific Northwest District in 1998-99. He loved working with the youth groups of Kiwanis and especially with the AKTION Club, a Kiwanis group for challenged adults. He was a strong supporter of the Salvation Army Bell Ringers and was a Special Olympics Volunteer through Kiwanis. His dedication to “Children’s Miracle Network” carried into Kiwanis at the international level.
He was a member of Holy Family Church in Yakima, serving as a Eucharistic minister for many years, a member of The Knights of Columbus in Grandview and Holy Family and Fourth Degree Knights. The last few years he helped with the American Red Cross blood drawings held at Holy Family Church. He loved his church and his God. He was an altar boy for many years in Grandview and at the age of 12 read the readings for Sunday Mass. One of Jerry’s many favorite sayings was “The Ten Commandments are not multiple choice.”
Jerry was very quick-witted, compassionate, sincere, positive and a FAIR person. He was very special to his family because of what he did by example, what he stood for, and what he believed in – truth and fairness. He loved baseball, football, fishing, Seahawks, Mariners, Yogi Berra, Lyle Alzado, Dr. “Opie” Dan Doornink, Jim Zorn, Edgar Martinez, Felix Hernandez and anyone who was a good role model for kids. Tell me not what you do but show me by your actions and the words you speak.
Material things were not important to Jerry. He always spoke of his humble beginnings on the farm and never forgot them. He, his sister, father and mother worked to make the family farm prosper. His father said repeatedly to him and his sister if they worked for someone else, “Give the man a day’s work for a day’s pay. No shirking your duties. Work hard.”
Jerry was an exceptional son, husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to all. He took great joy in helping his family and friends with any project or in any way he could. He gave so much and asked for so little in return. He enjoyed the outdoors and sports activities. He loved watching and coaching his grandchildren in their sports events and dog shows. He spent many years going to horse shows with his two oldest daughters. He was very proud of his daughters and their accomplishments. Being an educator, he was always pushing education for all three of them. He stressed education to his grandchildren as often as he could.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Delores, of Yakima, a sister, Laura St. George of Bothell, Washington, daughter, Kathleen (Kathy) Carrillo, of Yakima and her children, Vincent Carrillo (Heather) of Yakima, and daughter Elizabeth (Lizz) Allen (Nigel) and their son Dante of Bend, Oregon, daughter, Joni Coe, her daughter, Michelle Coe, sons, Heath Coe and his daughter Madyson, and Adam (Lexi) Coe, all of Yakima, and daughter, Sarah St. George (Arlet Ottens) and their children, Kaitlyn and Andrew St. George of Gouda, The Netherlands, and brother-in-law, Bob Reed, Sun City West, Arizona. He also leaves behind his two best buddies, Roger Telford from Mabton High School and Del Carmichael, his cohort in crime and mischief. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Bertha St. George, in-laws, E.H. “Pete” and Athalia Reed, and a grandson, Matthew Aaron St. George of The Netherlands. Private burial services will be held with a memorial service at a later date.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff and providers at Memorial Hospital, especially the 2N ICU staff and Chaplain Merle Brovont for their support and care. Memorial donations can be made to the Seminarian Education Fund at Holy Family Church (5315 Tieton Drive, Yakima, WA 98902) or the local Children’s Miracle Network at The Memorial Foundation, 2701 Tieton Drive, Yakima, WA 98902 in c/o Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories can be shared online at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In