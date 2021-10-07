Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Gerald Lee Holman passed away at home on October 1, 2021 at the age of 59. He was born to Betty Holman Valline and Robert Holman on May 9, 1962. Gerald graduated from Ephrata High School in 1981. He went on to study Fire Science and serve 5 years in the US Air Force.
He worked for Ephrata Fire Department/Ambulance. He served as a Grant County Sheriff Reserve Deputy and also was active in the Grant County Sheriff’s Posse. Gerald then went to work for Advanced Life Systems Ambulance Service as an EMT for the last 17 plus years, which was extremely fulfilling for him.
Gerald is survived by his son Alex M. Holman of Yakima, brothers: Stan and wife Tina Holman of Puyallup, Sam and Kris Holman of Bonney Lake and Patrick Valline.
Services will be held at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936) on Friday, October 8th at 2:00pm, with Viewing from 12:00-5:00 pm. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in