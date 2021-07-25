Gerald (Jerry) Roy Hill, 73, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021, at his home in West Richland. Jerry and his twin brother Ray were born on May 9, 1948, in Yakima, WA, the eldest of six children born to Guy and Laura Hill.
Jerry is survived by his son, Kevin Patrick (Bambi) Hill, his daughter Denielle Leigh (Kyle) Rogers, and four sisters, Linda (George) Cunningham, Delores (Jerry) Butler, Guyila (Ken) Ream, and Karen (Darrell) Layman. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and many nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. Jerry is preceded in death by his parents Guy and Laura Hill, as well as his twin brother Ray Hill.
Jerry enjoyed hunting and fishing, but most of all enjoyed being a grandpa.
A celebration of life will be held at 9801 Meadowbrook Road, in Yakima, at 1:00 p.m. on August 1, 2021.
