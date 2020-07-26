Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Gerald (Jerry) Longmire passed away at home on July 22, 2020 after a lengthy illness. He was just shy of 90 years old. He was born August 21, 1930 to Leonard and Laura Longmire who preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife Dorothy of 70 years; 2 sons, Richard of Selah and Steve (Betty) of Yakima, 4 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild; also brother-in-law Cliff Cope of Selah and sister-in-law Norma of Yoba Linda, CA.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Laura Longmire, and his brother Tom and a life-long friend, Pat Simmons.
Jerry was a graduate of Naches High School. Jerry lived most of his life in the upper Yakima valley, farming the family farm in the Wenas. He was known for the bands of sheep he tended over the years, quality farm products and hard work helping neighbors and relatives. Jerry was the great-great-grandson of Washington pioneer James Longmire. Jerry loved fishing with his family and his friend Mel White. Jerry loved animals, especially his many dogs and horses.
Special thanks to his good friend Mel and caregivers, Debbie and Amy, and to his hospice nurse, Mary.
Because of the Coronavirus pandemic, there will only be a graveside service for family and close neighbors.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In