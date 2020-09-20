Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Gerald (Jerry) Lloyd Weddle, Sr. was born May 11, 1935 in Tonasket, Washington to parents Harvey and Beth Weddle. He passed away on September 4, 2020 Grandview, Washington.
Gerald graduated high school in 1953, and attended Lavern College, California. He married Patricia White on May 4, 1957, then entered Brethren Volunteer Service from 1957-1959, working with Indian children in Arizona. He was the owner of Weddle’s Bees in Wapato, WA, pollinizing orchards in Washington, Oregon, and California. He worked for Milky Way as a commercial driver until retiring in 1998 and moving to Tonasket, WA.
Jerry is survived by his children, Laura Gabbard, Rita Weddle, and Gerald Jr. (Tamie), 2 granddaughters, Cotton (Jeff) Ely and Echo (Caleb) Conn, 5 great-grandchildren, Wesley, Harley, and Rickey Reid Ely, Anwen and Seren Conn, brothers Joseph (Mary) and Norman (Diane), sisters Betty Jean Bair and Mollie (Larry) Lauderdale, and many Weddle, Verbeck, and Longanecker cousins. He was preceded in death by an infant son, James Lee Weddle, parents Harvey and Beth Weddle, brother Donald, and son-in-law Reid Gabbard.
A Graveside Service was held on Wednesday, September 15, 2020 for close family and friends. The family is planning a Celebration of Jerry’s Life on his birthday, May 11, 2021. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
