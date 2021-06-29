Cleveland Funeral Home
Gerald “Jerry” Leroy Case, Jr., age 74, of Sautee-Nacoochee, Georgia passed away on June 19, 2021 at his residence surrounded by loved ones. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Thelma Case, and brother, Richard Case. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Rhonda Case, brother and sister Gaylord (Kit) Case, Patricia (Robert) Vixie, both of Yakima, WA; daughters Teresa (Mateo) Escamilla of Visalia, CA, Marci Wedgworth of Denison, TX, Kimberly (Robert) Dale of Maysville, GA, Felicia Case of Ellensburg, WA, and son Kenneth (Tiffany) Martin of Gainesville, GA. He was an amazing Grandpa to 6 grandsons and 2 granddaughters, and great-grandfather to 3 great-grandsons. After spending many years in the sewing industry, he retired from the White County Sheriff’s Office and was of the Seventh-day Adventist faith.
A celebration of Life will be held on July 10, 2021 at 4 pm in the Chapel of Cleveland Funeral Home. Family will receive friends from 2 pm - 4 pm prior to the service.
