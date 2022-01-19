Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Gerald “Jerry” Franklin Thompson quietly passed away surrounded by loved ones in the early morning hours of January 15th, 2022 at Yakima Memorial Hospital at the age of 83. Jerry was the only child of Violet Luceile (Bates) and Notley Thompson, born in Mason City, WA on January 10th, 1939. Jerry was raised by his wonderful grandparents in Seattle and Wenatchee. He met his sweetheart and love of his life Sharol Lynn Reeves in 1958 while she was working at her family restaurant, Everett’s. They married September 9th, 1961; this past September they celebrated 60 beautiful years of marriage.
The character Jerry shared with others was grounded in love and dedication for the Lord, including his work and devotion to his family. Jerry joined the Army National Guard in 1961. He left as an E5 and took pride in being the motorpool sergeant. In 1963 their first daughter Debra Sue was born, followed by Kristin Kae in 1966, the same year he started his career as a store manager for JCPenney. In 1971 his career brought the family to Selah, WA as the manager of JCPenney Automotive, which is when they became members of Westside Baptist Church. After 25 years at JCPenney he was manager of Tire Sales and Service until he could no longer fight his love and passion for golf, and opened Central Golf Cars. He was blessed to have his family by his side for 24 years helping to run the business until he “RETIRED” at the age of 80. In 2009 the family became devoted members of Harvest Community Church in Selah.
During their 52 years in Selah they made amazing lifelong friends and many became family. He was involved in bowling league, muzzleloading, skiing, and was a Yakima Elks members. His favorite pastime was camping with family and friends. Community support meant the world to him, and he would give anyone the shirt off his back. His heart and personality were the size of this world.
“As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord,” Joshua 24:15. Jerry is survived by his wife Sharol Thompson of Selah, daughters Debbie (Stan), and Kristie (Brad) Kuhlmann; his grandchildren Jennifer (Brandon) Rodgers, Sarah Holm, Jerrod (Jacqueline) Holm, Carly (Steven) Peterson, Davon Kuhlmann and Kelsi (Cole) Conrad; along with his six beautiful great-grandchildren, Kaelee, Chase, Jerricho, Jolee, Callie and Aslan; his brothers- and sisters-in-law and three generations of nieces and nephews.
The family wants to extend a special thanks and gratitude to the medical and nursing staff at Yakima Memorial Hospital.
A graveside service and celebration of life will be at Terrace Heights Memorial Park, Friday, January 21st, 2022 at 10 am. In lieu of flowers any donations can be made to Harvest Community Church, P.O. Box 245, Selah, WA 98942, (509) 697-8300, for their Building Fund in Jerry’s name, to follow his passion and legacy of growing Christ’s kingdom.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in