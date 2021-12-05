Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Gerald (Jerry) C. Bennett, 82, went home to be with the Lord on November 26, 2021, surrounded by his family at MultiCare Deaconess Hospital. Gerald was born in Yakima, WA to Estella Blanche Rust.
He attended Wapato Senior High, graduating in 1957. He served four years in the U.S. Navy stationed in Long Beach, CA from 1959 to 1963. He worked for the Wapato Police Department and for the City of Wapato for two years. Gerald went to work for Yakima County Fire District #5 in 1966 as a Zone Chief for Wapato Station No. 6. He was promoted to Assistant Chief in 1980 and in 1991 he was promoted to District Chief. He retired as District Chief in 1994 after 28 years of service with the Fire Department. He married Helen Joyce Hooper on May 31, 1961. They had three children, seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Helen passed away on May 13, 2005.
Gerald married Sharon Shaffer on August 5, 2006. Gerald and Sharon really enjoyed traveling south (snowbirds) for the winter to AZ, NM, TX clear to the gulf. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and was an avid golfer. Gerald played basketball in high school and coached his son in YMCA basketball. He had a great passion for being a firefighter and it was his pride and joy helping others. He truly enjoyed spending time with his children and grandkids on many camping trips and other adventurers. He also enjoyed spending time with his daughter Cheryl at Renegade Raceway as her pit crew and traveling to many different racetracks. He also raced his pickup (little red) at the Renegade Raceway.
Gerald is survived by his best friend, loving wife Sharon of 15 years; her sons Shawn Shaffer, Kennewick and Myron Shaffer, St. Louis; his children Cheryl (Dick) Wentz, Yakima, Julie Bennett, Richland, and Jerry (Robin) Bennett, Selah; his grandchildren Jennifer Sieler (Tony Ricardi), Seattle, Justin (Maria) Sieler, Yakima, Travis Schilperoort, Tigard, Brandon Bennett, Wapato, Chandra Bennett, Yakima, Jeremy Bennett, Selah and Samantha (Josh) Sorenson, Yakima; his great-grandchildren Jaxon Sieler, Ava Sieler, Anny Yanez, Haliyah Yanez, Alyson Yanez, Zane Sorenson, Parker Sorenson, and Reagan Bennett; his sister Ione Speer, White Salmon, and his brothers Wesley (Sherry) Bennett, Yakima and Kenny (Karen) Bennett, Yakima. Gerald is preceded in death by Helen Joyce Bennett, his mother Estella Blanche Rust, brother Farley Bennett, and sisters Betty Sandifer and Gloria Lindsay.
He will be dearly missed by family and friends. Visitation will be held at Brookside Funeral Home, 500 W. Prospect Rd., Moxee, WA from 4:00-7:00 PM on Friday, December 10, 2021, with a Recitation of the Rosary beginning at 5:00 PM. The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 10:00 AM at St Paul’s Cathedral, 15 South 12th Ave., Yakima, WA. Services will conclude at Reservation Community Memorial Park in Wapato, WA.
The family of Gerald would like to send a special thank you to the staff at Trios Hospital and MultiCare Deaconess Hospital for their kindness, compassion, and loyal support during this difficult time. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
