Gerald H Wallace

Jerry passed away on November 18, 2020 in Arizona due to a stroke. Jerry was born September 18, 1941 to Howard and Harriet Wallace in Grandview, Washington. He is survived by his sister Eva (Wallace) Russell of Grandview; six children: Scott (Terri), Nanette (Jim), LaRae (Fred), Kasha, Breanna (Caleb), and Aaron (Jill), and eleven grandchildren. Graveside service will be April 10, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Grandview Cemetery.
