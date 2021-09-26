Gerald “Gerry” Laurence Kulik passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Harborview Hospital in Seattle, one week after suffering a sudden cerebral hemorrhage.
Gerry was born and raised in Yakima, to Maggie and Mitchell Kulik, January 1, 1956. A hulk of a baby at almost 10 pounds, he came into the world claiming the “first born of the New Year” toaster and was fired up and ready to go.
Early on, he was nicknamed Earth Shaker because he would bulldoze, in a sweet childlike manner, his way through or around any obstacle in his path to get something he wanted. At age four, his dear mother asked him to sit in a desk with his crying six year old sister on her first day of school, to comfort her. When it was time to leave, Gerry cried because he wanted to stay. He knew then that he would rather be out in this big world although it meant sitting in a dark crowded classroom with a scary nun looking down at him. Obviously, he didn’t get his way but it was an insight into his knowing, even in his youth, what he wanted and not being intimidated by any environment.
After his rambunctious tenure in elementary school and at Carroll High School, Gerry took it upon himself to continue his mother’s legacy at the University of Washington. His grit and determination took him to Seattle, where Gerry bled purple and gold well beyond his time at UW. No one could miss his boisterous spirit radiating from his golden yellow sport coat at every Husky football tailgate.
Gerry worked one of his first big boy jobs at Sundance Travel with his friend, Jerry “Smitty” Smith. As a travel agent, Gerry continued to develop his innate personability, finesse and charm – which, along with his business degree, ultimately propelled his success in his life long career working as a financial advisor in Seattle. He concentrated fully on his job. He was ambitious and motivated. He worked hard and was highly successful.
Sadly, Smitty passed away much too soon, but he was a catalyst to Gerry’s career as a businessman. He also introduced Gerry to John Carbery, a loving soul that passed earlier this year. Carbery and Gerry were each other’s best men at their weddings. We’re blessed they can all be together again, sharing a Guinness and upholding the Irish spirit.
Beyond his career, Gerry knew his life would not be complete until he married and had a family, one girl and one boy, to be exact. He met and married Kim MacMillan in 1994. Then, in 1998 and 2000, as luck would have it, he got the family he had planned for: a daughter, Hunter Austin and a son, Jaeger Laurence, the loves of his life. He doted on them, loved them fiercely, and doted on them some more. He tried to do everything to ensure their good health and happiness. On weekends and vacations they were fortunate and privileged to be able to enjoy the pleasures in life. He wanted his family to have every opportunity and to be exposed to as many different activities as possible. He lived for the days his children would get up on water skis, just as his older brothers had taught him. Gerry was devoted to providing Hunter and Jaeger with all things life had to offer; between endless snow skiing, family camping trips, Husky football games, and hunting and fishing excursions, there was no shortage of opportunities offered to his kids. His generosity knew no bounds not only for his children but also for all his family as well as various charities.
Gerry’s life went pretty much as intended. He brought home the bacon and cooked it too. He lived the life he wanted, in his inimitable style. His sudden death came too soon but as he moves into the next phase, no doubt Gerry will embrace it with gusto.
Our hearts cannot accept that he is gone. We will truly miss him, his presence and his unending zeal. His passing is hard to acknowledge and harder to bear; an unfathomable void for those left behind: daughter, Hunter and son, Jaeger who brought love and sheer joy to his life; six siblings who he admired for every joke, talent, and lesson they gave him: Mike, John (Nancy), Kathy (Mike), Teresa (Mike), Aileen (Ed), Paul (Kris); constant love and companion, Kim; nieces and nephews, Marron, John, Andy, and Katie; and best friends, Mark, Dave, and Joe, who loved and stood by their nutty friend.
His family was with Gerry at the end giving love and support to ensure he would go in peace.
Peace Gerry!
A private Memorial to honor and celebrate his life will be held in Seattle.
