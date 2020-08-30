Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
Jerry Leach
9/22/33 – 6/30/2020
Gerald Eldon “Jerry” Leach, 86, was born to Eldon Elmore & Esther B. Hollinger Leach and was a lifelong resident of the Yakima Valley. He was called home to join his Heavenly Father after a lengthy illness.
As a young boy, Jerry’s family lived west of Yakima on Summitview Ext. where his family farmed tree fruits. He enjoyed every day of his childhood. After school he would help his grandmother churn butter. As he got older he would shoot rats near the hen house until one day he blew a hole in the wall. Jerry, riding Scout, & cousin Dale Leach spent many summer days riding their horses from early morning until dinner time. On Saturdays they would hitchhike to Yakima to either the Roxy or Avenue Theater and watch Western movies. His dad or grandpa would bring them home. Life was safe back then. Jerry was a member of Yakima Junior Sheriff Poses, riding in many Yakima parades.
Jerry’s family moved to rural Wapato in 1948 when his parents semiretired to a smaller orchard operation. Dad graduated from Wapato High School in 1953, was active in track, FFA & choir. In October 1953 Jerry enlisted in the US Navy and served on the USS Point Cruz (CVE119) aircraft carrier in the Pacific during the Korean Conflict & received the Korean Service Medal. While stationed in Bremerton, he was involved in decommissioning the USS Missouri & was the last sailor to disembark the vessel. He was honorably discharged (BT3) in October 1957. The Navy years were a wonderful experience, however he did not realize it until years later & the stories that were told. Jerry was very patriotic & was proud to have served his country. Six of his Navy buddies remained very good friends throughout their lives.
Jerry & Sharon were married in August of 1958 at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church. They became a family in October 1959 with the birth of Gregory Michael “Greg,” followed by Michele Diane “Shelley” & Kenneth Eldon “Kenny.”
Jerry’s passion was farming & agribusiness crop consulting. With his father retiring in 1965, Jerry took over the reign of the orchard. Dad was a farm boy at heart. His introduction into agribusiness was at Yakima Farmer Supply, then on to several other companies, meanwhile farming. He retired from J.R. Simplot Co., his dream job, after 20 years in 2000. Jerry had a strong work ethic throughout his life which he instilled in his children.
After retiring, Jerry & Sharon enjoyed traveling on the East Coast with brother Bob & sister Betty & their spouses while searching for antiques & collectibles. Once a month, they met at the “Ye –Old Watering Hole,” the Black Angus Restaurant, for dinner. Family was very important to Jerry.
They had a wonderful time being Snow Birds in their RV traveling in AZ, UT & CA where they made many friends. They attended many USS Point Cruz annual reunions throughout the US, hosting the 2006 reunion in Portland.
Dad was very active in his children’s activities, Bar-X-11 4H Club, Wapato FFA, baseball games, chaperoning school events, many field trips, including a three day trip to Victoria BC, traveling on a school bus. Always volunteering.
His grandchildren meant the world to him; if an emergency happened, he would drop everything & was there to help. Jerry loved watching them participate in their many sporting events, Columbia Basin Sea Cadets, & Boy Scouts to name a few.
Jerry was active in many fruit growing organizations: Pomological Club, WA State Hort Association, and was a Yakima County Pest Control Board member for many years. He was also a member of the VFW, Yakima, USS Point Cruz Assn. & the Wapato Lions Club.
Dad loved his Seattle Seahawks, Cougar and Husky football & watched most every game faithfully.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Sharon of Yakima, son Greg (Lori) Leach, Yakima, Michele (Neil) Hauff, Yakima and Ken Leach, Moxee, eight grandchildren, Daniel (Christa) Leach, Moses Lake, Elyce Jones, Yakima, Cera Leach, Vermont, Kayla Leach, Dallas, Kaitlin (Kyler) Jackson, Caldwell, Kenna Leach, Moxee, Kelby Hauff, Seattle, & Dawson Hauff, Yakima, eight great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews. Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, brother Robert Leach & sister Betty Leach Smith.
With sincere love and appreciation, the family would like to thank Highgate Senior Living, Ellen House & Hospice Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital for their guidance, support & compassionate care during his final days.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or the WA Apple Education Foundation, 2900 Euclid Ave., Wenatchee, WA 98801. Online condolences may be left at www.lepfuneralhome.com. A celebration of life is yet to be scheduled.
