Gerald Burks

Gerald A. Burks, 84, passed away peacefully on February 4, 2020 at home. He was born in Missoula, Montana on October 13, 1935 to Haskin and Marie Burks.
Jerry grew up in Yakima. He attended Wide Hollow Elementary and graduated from Highland High School. He served in the U.S. Army. Jerry worked as a mechanic for most of his life and loved racing at the Yakima Speedway. He also loved being a bus driver for EPIC.
He is survived by his brother Jim Burks (Linda), sons Chuck Burks (Cindy) and Bruce Burks, daughter Katie Burks (Paul), grandchildren Amanda (Tommy), Adam and Kaylee, and a great-granddaughter, Elea. He is preceded in death by his parents, Haskin and Marie. He is also survived by all his friends he knew through racing who were just like family.
A celebration of life will be held later in the spring. Shaw and Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family, condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
