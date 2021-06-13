November 18, 1929 - June 29, 2021
Bud was a devoted husband to his wife, Jean, for 71 years. He is survived by his wife Jean, his daughter Laura May Lansden (deceased) and four sons, Richard Young, Theodore Young (deceased), Gerald Young, Jr., and Daniel Young.
After retiring from the trucking business, Bud stayed busy at home. He and Jean had large gardens and would can food together.
