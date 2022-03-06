Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Georgianna Barbara LaRiviere, born 4/05/1919, died 2/28/2022 at nearly the age of 103.
Georgianna B. LaRiviere was born April 5, 1919, on the family homestead near Fox Valley, Saskatchewan, Canada. Georgianna moved with her family to the Yakima Valley in 1923 at the early age of five. She died on February 28, 2022, at the age of 102. A longtime resident of Yakima, she graduated from Yakima HS in 1939 and went on to attend St. Elizabeth’s School of Nursing.
Charles’ family operated a hop ranch in Moxee and that is where Georgianna and Charles met. She was picking hops and he was riding his bike collecting picking tickets. They were to be married in August of 1941. Charles was in the Army Reserves, and he was called to active duty that same month. Charles said, “finish the plans for our wedding and I’ll be back in a month or two.” They did not see each other again until August of 1945. During the war Charles would write letters to Georgianna and she kept them all. In the end Georgianna really liked having these letters read to her. She would say “Daddy really loved me.”
Georgianna married Charles C. LaRiviere at St. Paul’s Cathedral on August 18, 1945, and together they raised seven children, five sons and two daughters. Georgianna had a passion for pediatric nursing and worked most of her career at Memorial Hospital in Yakima and Kadlec Hospital in Richland. Georgianna led a very active life with her family and church. Her youthful spirit and wisdom remained with her to the end. Her passions were her faith and her children. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles, son Michael, parents Leonard and Regina Sali, and five brothers, Tony, Gregory, Phil, Kasper, and Stan Sali.
Georgianna is survived by her sisters Alice Hauck of Yakima and Beverley Sali of Beaverton, OR, her six children, Tom LaRiviere (Amanda), Nancy Petersen (Chris), Sally Turner (Don), Don LaRiviere, David LaRiviere (Kathy), and Randy LaRiviere (Kristi), daughter-in-law Ann LaRiviere, sixteen grandchildren, and twenty-one great-grandchildren.
Georgianna’s mottos were: “Do good, be good, and you will always be happy,” “Always keep God in your life,” and “It’ll all work out.”
A Rosary will be held at Brookside Funeral Home, 500 W. Prospect Rd., Moxee, WA 98936 on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 5:00 pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Family Parish, 5315 Tieton Dr., Yakima, WA 98908 on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 10:00 am. Donations may be made to the Sali Family Bench Memorial, Diocese of Yakima C/O Calvary Cemetery, at 1405 S. 24th, Yakima, WA 98902. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in