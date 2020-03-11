Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Georgia Rose Rhodes, 87, went to heaven on March 5, 2020. Georgia was born on July 23, 1932 in Yakima, WA. She graduated from Yakima High in 1951. Georgia retired from Del Monte Cannery. She worked many years in Yakima and Toppenish. Georgia and Elmer (Skip) Rhodes were married June 19, 1971.
Georgia is survived by her husband Elmer (Skip), several nieces and nephews and numerous cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents, Landon B and Mary L. (Eisele) Wilson, her sister Leatrice Dulin and a nephew John Dulin. A big Thank You to Living Care staff for the great care they gave Georgia.
A funeral service will be on March 17, 2020, 11:00 am at Rainier Memorial Center, 2807 Terrace Heights Dr., Yakima.
