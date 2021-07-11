George Zimmer

Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
George “the pipe bender” Zimmer passed away on Monday, July 5, 2021. George was the original founder and owner of Bonnie & Clyde’s Muffler Shop. After selling the business he went to Moses Lake and Ephrata and started Pioneer Muffler. After selling those he started wholesaling everything from A to Z.
In 1988, he and his stepson, Mike, started remodeling a building on South 1st Street from what became “A Muffler Bandit.” George and Adam Lopez taught Mike the muffler business. Muffler Bandit is now in its 32nd year with Mike bringing in his son, Kyle, and teaching him the business. Tammi works the office.
As everyone knew, George was a workaholic. He worked 18 hours a day, 7 days a week. He could not sit still. He loved to hunt and fish and would take time off for those hobbies.
About 6 or 7 years ago everything changed as he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. He got obsessed with having signs made about everything from A to Z and in the process, he became a hoarder. Alzheimer’s took its toll. He can finally rest.
He is survived by his wife Joyce, stepson Mike, daughter-in-law Tami, grandsons Kyle and Austin, their girlfriends Christina and Teah and 3-month-old great grandson Beau, who lit up his eyes and made him smile. Thank you, Tammi and Teah, without your help I couldn’t have done it. Thank you Memorial Hospice, we got the best people possible.
Rest in peace my love – You deserve it.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In