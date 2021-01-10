Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Our hearts were broken on January 4, 2021 when our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, George William Kelley Jr., 86, departed for his final home with our Lord. His final days were spent at home surrounded by loving family. George was born February 8, 1934 in Roseburg, OR to George W. Kelley Sr. and Florence (Yenney) Kelley. George graduated from Drain High School in 1952 where he excelled in basketball and was awarded a partial college scholarship which he was unable to utilize when he was drafted into the military. He served 22 years in the Army, retiring as a 1st Sergeant. While serving overseas, George was a member of an Army basketball team and won an exhibition game against an Olympic team. While stationed at the Yakima Training Center, George met the love of his life, Gertrude (Trudy) Amelia Buckley in 1961. He swept her off her feet and the feeling was mutual. They were married 3 months later on July 1, 1961 at Grace Lutheran Church in Yakima. From that union was born 4 children, Stephen, Karen, Valerie, and James. As a military family, they were stationed overseas in Germany and France where their daughters were born and numerous locations in the USA. George served 3 tours of service in Vietnam. He was awarded 2 Bronze Stars and the Army Commendation Medal among others.
In 1975, George retired from the US Army and returned to Yakima from Ft. Hood, TX. He then began a new career path as a roofer and continued in that field until he retired in 1999. He belonged to the Yakima Chapter of the Goldwing Riders Association as he and Trudy enjoyed many memorable trips together. His true passion in life was his wife, Trudy. The two were inseparable for 59 years.
George was preceded in death by his daughter, Karen and her husband Mark Jankowski, as well as George’s parents and siblings, Charlie, Jimmy, Dick, Betty, and Eileen. He is survived by his loving wife, Trudy, his children, Stephen (Torry), Valerie (Dave) Kamppi, and James (Heather), and grandchildren Emiley, Eric, Kelley, and Edward. George was especially fond of his niece, Janet, and great niece Jessica, as well as other nieces and nephews. Even up to his last days of failing health George never complained and shared that he was not afraid.
Viewing is scheduled for Thursday, January 14, 2021 from 3:00-7:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, January 15, 2021 at 11:00 am at Grace Lutheran Church followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In