George Wilbur Michael passed away August 20th, 2020 in the care of Covenant House and hospice in Yakima, WA.
George was born 1/26/29 in Manson, WA to Samuel Michael and Hattie Easter. He was the youngest of three children. The family moved to Zillah, WA when he was young.
George joined the Navy at 17 years old with his cousin and best friend Bud. He served in WWII and then Korea. After leaving the Navy, George worked as a letter carrier for USPS and retired after 30 years of service. He then spent the next 15 years serving the community he loved through Meals on Wheels.
During the ‘60’s and ‘70’s George raced at Yakima Speedway and other Central WA racetracks as number 24. He became known as “The Racing Mailman.”
George and his wife Carol owned a small cabin at Silver Beach on White Pass. George loved hiking through the woods, searching for downed trees for firewood and would often be gone exploring most of the day. They enjoyed many years in the area and made many life-long friends.
George enjoyed going Legends Casino. He and his wife Carol were regulars at the casino and became known by name by the Legends staff. George could always be found playing at a penny machine, sometimes until the wee hours of the morning.
George was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 43 years Carol Ann Michael, his sister Dorothy and brother Virgil. He is survived by his two step-sons, Rick Hitchcock and Randy Hitchcock, his grandson Zane Hitchcock, granddaughters Shelby Hitchcock and Chelsey Hitchcock, nieces Karen Haley, Annette Vanluvan and Gloria Andriese, nephews Paul Michael, Virgil Lee Michael, Warren Michael, Don Oord, Duane Oord, Steve Oord and John Oord, as well as sister-in-law Linda Brown.
His family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the dedicated community members who helped support George’s family by helping coordinate his care and ensuring his comfort during his last days.
Viewing will be held at Keith and Keith of Yakima on Thursday, August 27th from 4 PM to 8 PM. A graveside service will be held at West Valley Cemetery on Friday, August 28th at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, may we recommend donations to Meals on Wheels in George’s memory.
