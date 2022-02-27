Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
George Melvin Glessner passed away on December 17th, 2021 in Yakima, WA.
George was born to Myrtle (Williams) and George Glessner on July 27, 1930, in Seattle, Washington. George and his siblings Doris, Peggy, Jack, Jim, and Glen grew up in Duwamish, Washington.
This is where he met the neighbor girl and love of his life, Irene Glidden. George joined the US Army in 1949. When he left for the Army, he asked Irene to watch and care for his horse, Candy. A story George often told was that he asked Irene to keep his horse so he would have the opportunity to meet up with her when he got back. George and Irene were married in May of 1951. They soon moved to Yakima, Washington where they raised their four children Coleen, Terry, Virgil and Tammy.
George was an accomplished commercial and residential builder for over 50 years. He was also a proud West Valley Fire Commissioner for over 23 years. He had a lifetime love of airplanes. He built his home on an airstrip where he was able to come and go, flying his Cessna airplane. He built many model planes and hosted fly-ins for other model plane enthusiasts for many years at the Glessner Airstrip, “Disappointment Field.”
George was the type of man to help anyone and lend a hand whenever it was needed. He didn’t know a stranger. He was a kind and generous man.
George is survived by his wife of 70 years, Irene; his two boys Terry (Wanda) Glessner of Endicott, WA and Virgil (Mary) Glessner of West Valley Yakima, WA, eight granddaughters, Cheri (Blair) Philippi, Brianna (Jesse) McGlothen, Tara Glessner, Shannon (Curtis) Glessner-Bitz, all of Yakima, WA, Lashel (Don) Church of Yakima, WA, and Rashel (Doug) Fitchett of Winthrop WA Rhiannon (David) Maier of Hays, KS, Sharona (Matt) Fondoble of Ellis, KS; 20 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, his brothers Jack and Jim Glessner of Yakima, brother-in-law Don (Terry) Glidden of Seattle WA, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Myrtle Glessner, sisters, Doris and Peggy, brother Glen, his two daughters, Tammy Glessner-Morgan and Colleen Euteneier and granddaughter Lisa Buchanan.
A Memorial Service is planned for May 14th, 2022.
