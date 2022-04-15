On April 5, 2020, George Luis Rodriguez, beloved father of five, passed away at the age of 55. George was born on September 30, 1964 in Edinburgh, Texas. He built a career as a general contractor, but his favorite pastime was being an angler. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family and loved football. He was known for his infectious smile, and sense of humor. George will be lovingly remembered by his children, Samantha (Andrew) Rouse, Jeremy (Amy), Jordan, Anneliese, and Penelope. George will also be fondly remembered by his grandchildren, Jackson and Jolene; by his father, Vicente; by his siblings, Rogelio, Veronica, and Vicente Jr.; by many loving nieces and nephews. George was predeceased by his mother, Manuela.
