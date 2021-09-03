Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
George Lee Desmarais, 77, passed away on August 27th, 2021. Lee was born in Yakima, Washington on November 29th, 1943, to Steve and Aline Desmarais. Lee grew up on the family hop farm in Moxee, attending Holy Rosary grade school and later graduating from Marquette High School in Yakima. Coming from a large family, Lee, with his brothers and sister, along with too many cousins to count, spent countless hours hunting, fishing and generally messing around! Lee’s best friends came from this time in his life and remained his lifelong friends. The family would like to thank Robert “Junior” Desmarais, Ben Brulotte, Fred Lenseigne, Bob Charron, and the many other cousins and family that Lee was so close to over the years.
After high school, Lee attended Washington State University and Seattle University, before returning home to farm with his family. In 1965 Lee enlisted in the National Guard and served his country until being honorably discharged in 1971.
Lee soon after married Joan Davis, and they began building a family and farming hops. Over the years, Lee was an active member of the hop farming community, and served on many boards, including several years on the Hop Growers of America board. Lee was also very active in the Yakima River basin water rights. Lee was a board member of the Fowler Ditch Company for many years, as well as being heavily involved in the legal proceedings of the Yakima River Basin Adjudication process.
After retiring from the hop industry, Lee spent the last 20 years traveling extensively in his motor home, spending most winters in San Diego with extended family. Lee also took many trips overseas. He was always on the move somewhere!
Lee was preceded in death by his father Steve, mother Aline, brother Ray, daughter Heather and son Brian. He is survived by his son Eric, daughter-in-law Shelley, their three children Claire, Lauren and Vivienne, his sister Denise Van Horn, husband Rich, nieces Stephanie and Alison, brother Marc Desmarais, partner Barb DeWeese, grandsons Blake McClaskey and Bryce Desmarais, and granddaughter Elizabeth Desmarais.
A Rosary will be Monday, September 6, 2021 at 6:00 pm at Holy Rosary Church in Moxee, WA. Mass of the Christian Burial will be Tuesday, September 7th, 2021 at 10:30 am also at Holy Rosary Church in Moxee, WA, with Burial following at 2:00 pm at Holy Rosary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, feel free to donate to the Heather Desmarais Scholarship Fund at The Memorial Foundation in Lee’s memory and send in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
