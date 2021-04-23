Valley Hills Funeral Home
George Henry Sutton passed away April 15, 2021 at Cottage in the Meadow in Yakima, WA. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. He was born on April 7, 1933 in Wenatchee, WA to John and Thelma Sutton. George grew up with 4 brothers and 2 sisters in Wenatchee. He attended Upper Columbia Academy and graduated in 1951. After high school he went on to Minneapolis, Minnesota where he spent a year and received his certification as a qualified medical technologist. In 1952 he went to Walla Walla for 1 year and took prerequisites for a Business degree. George traveled to Maryland and attended Columbia Union College for 3 years and earned his Business degree. George’s best friend in college was Don Brody.
After college in 1956 George was drafted into the army. He spent 6 months in basic training at Fort Sam in Texas. He was then stationed at Fort Lewis and spent 1 ½ years driving an ambulance. After the army he went to Seattle where he started his career with Boeing.
In 1958 he met his future wife Dorene; they were married on December 19, 1959 at the Highline Methodist Church in Des Moines, WA. George joined a bowling league soon after he was married. George and Dorene had 5 girls. They enjoyed going camping in the summer when the girls were young. In 1973 George and Dorene moved to Douglasville, GA for a year and then back to Washington.
In 1974 they moved to Redlands, CA, where George worked at Loma Linda University as a computer programmer for 9 years.
They moved back to Renton, WA in 1983. George worked for Boeing until his retirement.
George and Dorene finally settled in Wapato in 1999.
He was a big sports fan who enjoyed watching sports and going to games. Some of his other interests were in gardening and reading. He was church treasurer for many years. George was very involved in the church. He spent a lot of time studying his Bible, Sabbath School Lesson, praying, witnessing, and ministering; which nurtured his close relationship with Jesus.
George is survived by his daughters Jacqueline (David)Semones, Janine (Stan) Rasmussen, Holly (Steve) Bennett, Hope (Robert) Ashbaugh, and April King (Brett); brothers Dick, Keith, and Robert, and brother-in-law Bud Weijohn, grandchildren Scott, Nicholas, Lindsey, Ben, Megan, Justin, Samantha, Brittany, Stephanie, Kayla, Madison, and Braden; great-grandchildren Elijah, Noah, Masen, and Oliver. George is preceded in death by his father John, mother Thelma, his wife Dorene, his siblings Phyllis Hasse, Jim Sutton, and Mary Weijohn, and his son-in-law Gaillard King.
Viewing and Funeral Services will be held Sunday April 25, 1-3 p.m. at All Nations Center in Wapato. A graveside committal service will be on Monday April 26, 2021 starting at 11:00 a.m. at the Reservation Community Memorial Park.
Valley Hills Funeral Home (Valleyhillsfh.com) is entrusted with the arrangements.
