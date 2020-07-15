George H. Kilseimer

Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
On June 21, 2020 our family lost the man who was such a blessing in our lives. He was a sweet kind man who made sure each of us knew how proud he was of us and how much he loved us. A private celebration of his life has been held as was his wish.
George is survived by his wife Sharon, who gave him her heart over 55 years ago; his children: Tamara Bode, Ken and Adele Kilseimer, Greg and Lynn Kilseimer, and Christy and Darin Peters; his grandchildren: Karstan Bode, Kelsey and McKenna Kilseimer, Emily and Scott Wall, Amanda and Matt Brown, Ryan and KC Kilseimer, Dylan and Sadee Peters, and Lauryn Peters; and four precious great grand babies. Also surviving him are cousins Robert, Lynn, Sandy and Sharon, and daughters Teri and Arla.
George was preceded in death by his parents George and Mary Kilseimer and his only brother Garry.
We love you and you will be in our hearts always.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
