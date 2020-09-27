Valley Hills Funeral Home
George Geertsma, 72, of Mabton, WA passed away on September 23, 2020, from heart complications. He was born on February 17, 1948, in Artesia, CA, to Martin and Florence Geertsma. He is survived by his wife Pearl and 9 children: Melanie McCarty (Charlie), Brenda Geertsma, Heide Alcorn (Mike), Melissa Tidwell (Jeff), Jeffrey Geertsma, Jennifer Geertsma, Michael Geertsma (Laura), Cassandra Visser (Tristen), and Anthony Geertsma, as well as 21 grandkids and 3 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by 8 siblings and was preceded in death by his brother Ted and his parents. He was a long-time dairy farmer and you knew it because that is all he would talk about. He loved reading multiple newspapers and taking pictures. Sometimes it was hard for him to express his feelings but he was really proud of his wife and children. Visitation services will be held Saturday, October 3rd at Valley Hills Funeral Home Sunnyside (531 S. 16th Street) from 9:00 a.m. - Noon. A graveside will follow at Prosser Cemetery (1601 Paterson Rd.) at 1:00 p.m.
