George Edward Williams was born to Fred “Citation” Williams and Matlean Williams in Yakima, WA, on April 22, 1956. George was the fifth of six brothers raised together by Fred & Matlean. George passed away in his home on April 26th, 2022. George attended A.C. Davis High School, graduating in 1974. He excelled in wrestling under the tutelage of brothers Mel Hollis, Thurman Landers and Greg Williams, and high school wrestling coaches Glynn “Gabby” Moore and Pat Ehrman. George achieved State recognition, placing 2nd in 1973 and 3rd in 1974 at the WIAA AAA State Wrestling Championships.
In his professional life, George was employed as a mechanical designer supporting many projects for FLOW Systems INC, one of several employers.
George was fondly known for his gift of storytelling and what his family calls “George-isms.” Always quick- witted and funny, everyone loved to be in his company. He enjoyed coordinating and participating in his annual sturgeon fishing excursion with his best friend Jeff Cook, his sons Walker and Jerrod, his brother Stacy, and friends. George enjoyed picking up the mantle by replicating his father’s recipe for making hog head cheese. George enjoyed playing dominoes, leatherworking and watching Wisconsin Badgers football, especially when his son Walker was on the team. He was also an avid Raiders fan. With Denise and their sons, he hosted hundreds of gatherings at their family home where he displayed his culinary talents, specifically BBQ and Southern cooking.
Another of George’s passions was meticulously tending to his lakefront property and home he shared with Denise and his sons.
George is survived by his wife, Denise Sims; his sons, Walker Williams of Austin, Texas, and Jerrod Thompson of Puyallup, WA; brothers, Stacy Williams of Temple, Texas, and Thurman Landers of Portland, OR; and numerous nieces and nephews. George was preceded in death by his grandparents and parents, as well as his brothers: Melvin L. Hollis, Gregory Lamott Williams, and Vernon Frederick Williams. He was loved and will be greatly missed.
A Celebration-of-Life Service will be at the family home in Tacoma, WA, on Saturday, May 21st from 2 pm to 5 pm. If you are interested in attending, please contact the family at CelebrateGdub@gmail.com for additional information and directions. The family is putting together a story board and would appreciate it if you would share a story about George to the family email address. Memories and pictures can also be shared on Facebook on the George Williams Celebration-of-Life event page.
