George E. Cahoon (age 86) of Spokane passed away on November 1, 2020. He was born in Yakima to George E Cahoon Sr. and Opal Brown Cahoon. George attended Roosevelt Elementary School, Franklin Jr. High School, and graduated from Yakima High School.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Paula (Findley) Cahoon, his three children, Teresa (Geoff) Forshag of Spokane, Craig Cahoon of Arlington, and Susan Cahoon of St Petersburg, Florida, four grandchildren: Patrick Forshag, Alec Forshag, Konner Forshag and Madison (Maddie) Cahoon, one brother, V. Gene (Helene) Cahoon of Rimrock Lake, sister-in-law, Suzanne Cahoon of Mercer Island, a brother-in-law, Charles (Janet) Findley of Seattle, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. His parents, a brother, Jack Cahoon and a sister, Gerry Fisher, predeceased him.
George attended the University of Washington and was a member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. He also attended Central Washington State University and served two years in the United States Army. After receiving his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics, George joined his two brothers in the grocery business in Yakima. In 1966 through the early ‘70’s, George became an owner of Prairie Market stores in Yakima and Wenatchee, Washington. In 1975, George became an owner and President of El Ranchito Inc. Over the years, this company expanded into a regional size company serving supermarkets in seven Northwestern States. George was a founder and later President of ARR TECH machinery manufacturing company that held patents on the first successful Tortilla Counting and Stacking Machine that was sold nationally and internationally. George and Paula also started a machinery leasing company called Corporate Leasing, Inc. In 1998, George and Paula moved to Vero Beach, Florida to enjoy the beach and the sun. After 20 years enjoying Florida, they then decided to return to the Northwest, settling in Spokane. George had many interests. He held a private pilot’s license, was a certified scuba diver and avid snow skier, liked to hike, hunt ducks, and enjoyed fishing. During the summer months, their family could often be found cursing the waters of the San Juan Island in their boat. George was a past President of the Yakima Tennis Club, past President of the downtown Yakima Rotary Club, a Director with Pioneer Bank (now Wells Fargo), and a member of the Community Board of St. Elizabeth Hospital. Donations may be made to downtown Yakima Rotary Club or another charitable organization.
