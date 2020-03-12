April 4, 1935 - March 7, 2020
George Dale of Harrah passed away peacefully March 7, 2020, at Crescent Health Care of Yakima. He is now with Jesus in his heavenly home. Dale, for the last three years, had suffered from dementia. He spent the majority of that time cared for at home by his loving wife Cleo and his son Joe, who lives close by.
Dale was born April 4, 1935, in Yakima, WA to George and Marguerite Ritchie of Harrah. He attended school at White Swan High School, graduating in 1953. In 1959, he married Cleo Early from Wapato.
For many years Dale farmed a variety of row crops in Harrah, and then around 1974, he planted a vineyard of Concord grapes. Eventually he switched completely from row crops to orchard farming, growing several varieties of organic apples. Toward the end of his farming career, he and Cleo traveled to various farmer’s markets in the Seattle area selling their organic fruit. It was quite an adventure. Dale was a genius in our minds, able to do anything he set his mind to, and we all benefitted from his skills. He built the home he and Cleo lived in, and he even made a forklift out of an old truck. Dale also was the Fire Commissioner of District 5 for 22 years.
In 2008, Dale and Cleo took a road trip across the United States, which was a trip of a lifetime. Dale was a member of the Grace Brethren Church of Harrah.
Dale and Cleo had two sons, Joe of Harrah and Rob of Zillah, and one daughter, Julie Powell of Federal Way. He is survived by his wife Cleo, sons Joe (Tracy) of Harrah and Rob (Tammy) of Zillah, and daughter Julie Powell (Todd) of Federal Way. Also nine grandchildren, Stephanie Ritchie (Amad) and three great-grandchildren, Memphis, Kamp, and Daiah Rae of Fircrest, WA; Jordan Ritchie of Seattle, Seth Powell (Amber) of Federal Way, Sadie Powell of Sheffield, England, Lily Powell of Loma Linda, CA, Kiersten Ritchie of Pullman, Ian Ritchie of Spokane, Ethan and Ryker Ritchie of Zillah. Dale is also survived by his brother, Bob Ritchie of Yakima but was preceded in death by his sister Carol.
A Private Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Terrace Heights Memorial Park at 10:00 am. A Funeral Service will be held at Harrah Grace Brethren Church (3701 Harrah Rd., Harrah, WA 98933) at 11:30 am with lunch to follow. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. To leave a message or memory for the family please go to www.brooksidefuneral.com.
