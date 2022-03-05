Our beautiful mother, Geneva Lois Folden, was called to her Heavenly Home Friday January 21, 2022, at the age of 100. She lived at the Luther Park Assisted Living facility in Sandpoint, Idaho. Geneva lived much of her life in central Washinton state.
Geneva was born on June 21, 1921, at Beatrice, Nebraska, the daughter of George and Anna (Blizzard) Baker. Geneva had four siblings: Fred Henning, George Baker, Clarence Baker and Leona Schmidt.
She spent her early years and received her education in Beatrice. On May 15, 1940, she married Walter Folden at Marysville, Kansas. They were married for 54 years and had four daughters: Janet Deardorff, Joan Van Wyk (Alan), Jill Yager and Lynda Jelinek (Lonny).
Geneva was blessed with 13 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren. She had a special relationship with them all. She had a very special friend, Sharon Harris; Geneva looked forward to her visits. Sharon took her sightseeing, out for lunches and attended many of Geneva’s Birthday Day parties. Sharon is a godsend to our family.
Geneva was a great pie maker, and her pot roast would melt in your mouth. She enjoyed scenic drives, especially going over Status Pass in autumn and looking at all the beautiful colors. Going to Cowiche and having a picnic with her daughter Joan and son in law Alan. She especially loved going out to lunch and having her favorite hamburger and an ice cream cone for dessert.
Geneva’s strength, determination, and unique ability to balance strong yet loving was truly admirable. She was a devoted wife and mother.
Geneva was preceded in death by her loving husband Walter, four siblings and sister in law Zona; son in law, Lonny Jelinek, great-great-grandson Finley Suthard, and nieces, Maryann and Ruth.
There will be a Graveside Memorial at the Sunnyside, Washington Cemetery at 11 am, on April 8, 2022.
