Geneva (Lakey) Jaeger, devoted wife and mother, died Monday February 10th, 2020 of Post-Stroke Aspiration Pneumonia at Cottage in The Meadow. Geneva had suffered an acute stroke on November 12th, 2020 yet continued to work very hard in her battle against damaging impacts of that stroke. Geneva was unable to speak but remained alert, interactive and aware of her situation; she very much appreciated all visits by family and friends up until the very end…
Geneva was born February 4th, 1939, in Ava, Missouri to Virgil and Mabel (Nall) Lakey. The family made their way to the Yakima Valley while Geneva was still a toddler, ultimately settling down in Selah where Geneva attended school and then graduated from Selah High School in 1957.
Geneva met John Jaeger (of Yakima) on November 9th, 1956, and they were married August 23rd, 1957. In the early years, the couple made their home in Yakima where they had and raised 4 children: Rick, Greg, Carla and Daniel. Geneva worked a variety of jobs throughout the years but had always unselfishly dedicated herself to her role as “mom,” providing a home where she strongly encouraged the individual and independent development of each of her children. The family spent most summer vacations camping in the Central Washington Cascades, and snowmobiling in the winter months, where Geneva appreciated and enjoyed nature, an appreciation passed on to all 4 of her kids. After living in Yakima for 20 years, John and Geneva chose to build a new home in the Gleed area in 1978, where the couple enjoyed a quiet life on the farm into their later years. Geneva relished time spent with family and took immense pride in her family first and foremost. If she was not out walking or gardening, she was listening to music or watching classic movies, historical documentaries or shows featuring nature. Both John and Geneva very much enjoyed time spent with their dogs and cats which were acquired thru local pet rescues.
Geneva is survived by her husband John Jaeger, son Rick Jaeger & JainieLee Butler of Yakima, son Greg & Shelly (Roberts) Jaeger of Yakima, daughter Carla Jaeger & Bill Wentz of Nile Valley and son Dan & Kiann (Edler) Jaeger of West Valley; grandchildren Courtney (Jaeger) & Sean Midea of El Paso, Texas, Chantel Jaeger & Brian Smith of Bozeman, Montana, Ashley Jaeger and Kyle Jaeger both of West Valley; brother Beau & Jan Lakey of Port Angeles, WA, sister Rosetta (Lakey) Wyatt, nephew Darren Wyatt of Yakima, and niece Jeanne (Wyatt) LaBombard of Selah; aunt Wilma (Nall) Wade of Yakima, cousins Harold “Fuzz” Nall of Yakima, Glenda (Nall) Upson and Janice (Nall) Morgan, sisters in law Darlene Anderson, and Barbara Jaeger, brother in law Jim Jaeger, all of Yakima; and very close life-long friend Colleen (Blackledge) Copeland of Springfield, Missouri who was able to come visit in mid-January, a visitor that Geneva was thrilled to see and spend an afternoon with. There are also many other family members and friends not listed here.
Geneva was preceded in death by her parents Virgil & Mabel Lakey, sister Reva (Lakey) Turner, brother Lonnie Lakey, nephew David Turner and grandson Justin (Lee) Wentz.
Words or phrases used by family and friends to describe Geneva: Tolerant, Devoted, Quietly Independent, Nurturing & Compassionate, Classic Movie Lover, Caring, Selfless, Tough, Elegant/Thoughtful/Unique, Quiet & Determined, Very Giving & Loving, Gentle Woman.
Plans for a memorial gathering will be announced at a future date. The family asks that instead of floral arrangements, donations to local pet rescue organizations be made in Geneva’s name.
