Generosa Futalan Tindall

Generosa was born October 28, 1951 and went to be with the Lord on October 1, 2021. Generosa was a resident of Yakima, Washington.
Generosa loved her family, her church, and her flowers. She prayed daily for her family and friends. Generosa would travel to the Philippines to help with the ministry she and her husband started. They built churches, helped the local children finish school, and she would send food and clothes to be passed out at the church. Generosa loved her flowers. Any time you came to her house she would love to show them off. She grew the most beautiful roses. Generosa loved her children, grandchildren, family, and friends in a way that let them feel it even when they were apart.
Generosa was born in Dumaguete City, PI on October 28, 1951 to Leoncio Cuenca Jamandron and Agrifina Eso Futalan. On Friday, October 1, 2021 God called her home. Generosa met her husband Joseph Tindall while he was stationed at Clark AFB. In December of 1975 they moved to Washington state with their two children. They had 45+ years together.
She was preceded in death by her parents. She leaves behind her loving husband Joseph M. Tindall, daughter and son-in-law Beverly Kader and Gregory Goss, son and daughter-in-law Jason and Bethany Tindall, six grandchildren, Taylor, Isaac, Jordan, Matthew, Jacob, and Kai, brothers Fausto, Douglas, Edison, and Samuel, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends who became family. We love her and our lives were so much better with her generous, kind, and loving nature. Love you always.
