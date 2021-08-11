Genell Lynne Ames died early Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in Yakima, from liver failure. Genell was born in Oakland, CA on July 7, 1963, to David H. and Janet Lynne Ames (Gardner). Her parents soon moved to the Tri-Cities, and Genell grew up there, attending school in Pasco, Kennewick, and Burbank, graduating from Columbia High in 1981. Her classmates chose her as their class hero, because of her boundless energy, enthusiasm, and friendly, engaging personality. You couldn’t miss her presence in any location, regardless of the situation. Genell worked tirelessly – first helping at home, then a paper route, McDonalds, and The Spaghetti Establishment. The Spaghetti Establishment is where she met Richard Osland, and they began a romance that lasted nearly 40 years.
In 1985, Genell and Richard moved to Yakima, and she soon went to work at The Pour House in East Valley. After that, Pizza World. Their son Kyle was born in October 1986. Genell and Rich’s daughter Erika was born in 1995, and Genell worked up till the week before she was born – including mowing the lawn the day before – with a push mower. She was a loving and doting mother, proud as can be of every accomplishment of both kids, and furiously protective of them. She shared her love of nature with them – and all their friends; she took countless kids on their first camping trips.
In January, 1987, she went to work at Sea Galley in Union Gap. She would work here for nearly 27 years. She became the dominant force in the dining room, setting the standard for good service, efficiency, and performance. She wrote training manuals for both the servers and bussers, and insisted on training every one of them personally – shadowing them as they learned their jobs. She did this for untold dozens of people – making sure they met the same standards she held herself to. She loved her co-workers and customers like family and they could tell; and the feeling was mutual.
Genell recognized customers everywhere she ever traveled and greeted them as friends. If they didn’t remember her, she would remind them of where she knew them from, and the particular meal they had eaten and all the details; much to their shock and amazement. She had no problem waiting on a dozen tables at a time during lunches; without ever writing anything down. And she remembered everything – even years later; the face, meal, even the beverage they drank. It was uncanny! She loved all animals and, and would greet them, wild or domestic, with a wave, smile, and friendly “Hi!” like they were personal friends. They sensed her sincerity and love, and trusted her in return. And her endless string of pets were always regarded as irreplaceable family members; loved and nurtured by her endlessly.
Genell had a special bond with all children and babies. They charmed each other. She befriended kids the same as adults, and always made them feel so special. She could always quiet a crying baby. She loved them all, but especially her grandkids, who she was so proud of.
Genell’s personality and energy carried her through her life. Her sincerity and vivacious enthusiasm was unmistakable, and people sensed it in every situation. As a child, she was the top cookie seller in Campfire, earning her way to horse camp – a dream come true for a little girl. This was a pattern that she followed her entire life. She loved people. Working with the public came natural for her and she treated people with friendliness, respect, and familiarity that disarmed them and made them feel at home- and love her.
She could bring a smile to most any face and make everyone laugh; in spite of themselves. Her fun loving spirit, enthusiasm, affection and compassion for others made nearly everyone her friend. And she always seemed to befriend and adopt the less fortunate; including them in holidays and vacations. She generously gave people more than she could ever afford, believing it would change their lives for the better. Time, attention, love, and money.
Nature and the outdoors were very special to her, especially the beach, and Lake Chelan. She would always say that if she went too long without visiting them, that it hurt her heart. She organized annual “girl’s camping trips” to Lake Chelan, and winter trips to the beach, and paid for the bulk of them. There was never a shortage of participants. She grew up on the rivers and lakes of Washington and loved to water ski.
She noticed every flower, tree, mountain, river, cloud, sunrise, and sunset that nature had to offer and would always stop to admire them; regardless of the location or anyones’ objections!
Genell lived with a vitality, enthusiasm, and love that most of us can never imagine. She was stunningly beautiful; face, body and soul. But alcohol was her demon, and robbed her of the things she loved, including her health and life. This was despite her long and hard battles to overcome it, and all the help of family, friends, AA, counseling, and rehab programs. It’s easy to become addicted to alcohol, but horrific to escape its grip on your life. Thanks to everyone who tried to help her in the struggle.
Genell is survived by Richard Osland, her sweet baboo for nearly 40 years – son Kyle Ames (Megan), daughter Erika Osland (Jacob), brother Brian (Mari), sisters Cheryl and Yvonne, father David (Ruth), mother Janet, stepmother Betty, grandchildren Molly, Oliver, and Penelope, brother-in-law David (Kerri), sisters-in-law Diane (Dan), Margie (Jim), and Mary Ellen, aunt Charlene, uncle Fred, and all of her cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, brother David, stepmother Florence, stepfather Skip, and all her dear pets, including Toots, LadyBug, and George.
Please join us for a celebration of life at twilight, August 14, at 7:00 PM, at the Yakima Area Arboretum. Please write down and bring your best Genell story! Light dessert, beverages, and conversation to be had. Please bring a mask, but no alcohol!
