Gene Manzano, 64, left this life on 7 Mar. 2020 in Yakima, WA. He was born on 3 Sep. 1955 as the 8th child of Johnny and Shirley Manzano.
He was a lifelong resident of the Yakama Reservation. He served in the U.S. Army.
His best skill was cooking, especially Filipino food, but he cooked everything and we liked it. He was there for his mom and spent his time making homemade crafts.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Johnny and Ray Manzano, and great nephew, Christian Rodriguez.
He is survived by 5 sisters: Tina Hull, Lee Costello, Lany Close, Bonnie Manzano, and Doey Monoian; and 3 brothers: Stan, Cass, and Duane Manzano. He has 9 fabulous nieces, 13 strong nephews, and many loved ones.
Funeral service will be held at Rainier Memorial Center on 16 Mar. at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Wapato, WA.
