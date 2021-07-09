Smith Funeral Homes & Crematory Ltd.
Gene E. Harris, aka Gene the furnace man, age 84, resident of Fairborn, OH, passed away on June 9, 2020. He was born May 28, 1936. He was a graduate of Granger High School, 1954. He retired from his HVAC business in 2012, but was always available for consultations and small repair jobs. Gene wanted to thank all of his customers of the last 40 years and let them know how he deeply appreciated them and their business. He retired from the US Air Force in 1974 as a Master Sergeant in communications. He served in Viet Nam and was awarded the Bronze Star for his tour of duty in country. He also was a member of the VFW Fairborn, Ohio and the American Legion, New Carlisle, Ohio. Gene was the son of Charles and Lavena Harris, Granger. The family farm was on the Satus, Granger, where he grew up. He was preceded in death by his wife of 37 years Maxine and younger brother Benny, and one sister, Barbara Buitenbos. He leaves behind two sons, Ricky (Carol), and Doug (Mary), and one daughter, Debra (Bob). He also leaves behind two sisters, Juanita Dobbs of Yakima and Francis Jordan of the Tri-Cities, and one brother, Dale Harris of Yakima. He is also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His final interment will be in Outlook Cemetery, Outlook, Washington on Monday July 12, at 11:00 am. Gene requested that in lieu of flowers please donate to the Salvation Army, in memory of the free donuts and coffee he received while on duty in Viet Nam.
