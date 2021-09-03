Gene D. Ritnour of White Pass and Indian Creek, Washington, passed away peacefully August 21, 2021 in the presence of loving, close friends. Gene was 84. A gravesite service will be held by invitation for immediate family and a small group of others. A celebration of life is being planned with invitations to a larger group with details to follow.
Gene is survived by his first cousin, Jim Brown, of San Carlos, California and his second cousin, Darcee Stickler of Richland, Washington.
Gene was born August 31, 1936 in Atchison, Kansas to Fern and Henry Dorssom. His father was killed in a tragic hunting accident in 1941. His mother married Ed Ritnour (“Rit”) in 1945, who adopted Gene, and moved the family to the Tri-Cities in the late 1940s.
Gene graduated from Columbia High School in Richland, Washington (later renamed Richland High School) and served in the U.S. Army in Germany, after which he worked in the early days of cable television. He worked for Columbia Cable in Kennewick in the 1960s and King Video (California and Washington) into the late 1970s, starting as a lineman and later ascending to a management position.
The business world did not meet Gene’s expectations and he later moved back to the Tri-Cities. He became very familiar with the Rimrock and White Pass areas and decided to build his own cabin at the Bootjack Summer Home Tract and “live off the land.” Gene did most of the construction of the cabin with his own two hands. His parents also built a cabin at Bootjack and retired there in 1961. Gene and his parents “lived off the grid,” using only the CB radio for local communication. If they needed to make a telephone call, they used the pay phone at the Silver Beach Resort. Gene never installed a land line telephone in his cabin and his mother obtained telephone service in the early 1990’s. Gene’s father passed away in 1986 and his mother died in 2002 at age 100.
Gene became known as the “go-to-guy” in the Rimrock Lake area where people relied on his knowledge of the forest and wilderness area. Gene located a mountain spring and built the water supply system (including fire hydrants) for the Bootjack Summer Home Tract. Gene was well known and respected as a resource by his fellow cabin owners, the Forest Service and the Yakima County Sheriff’s Department. He kept the nearby roads cleared of snow in the winter and cleared debris from culverts, which saved the roads from washouts. The Benton Rural Electric Association relied on him, especially during winter storms, to let them know where to identify power outages.
Gene became somewhat of a legend in the greater Rimrock Lake area with more friends than we can count. He will be missed.
