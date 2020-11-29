Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Amel “Gene” Buscher passed away November 17, 2020, at Cottage in the Meadow, at the age of 93.
Gene was born July 26, 1927, in Cheney, Washington, to Edward and Opal (Owens) Buscher. His early years were spent between Spokane, Medical Lake, and Selah. In March of 1946 Gene was drafted into the Army. He was first sent to Washington DC, where he went to communications school. He was then sent to Korea, where his main occupation there was truck driver. He was discharged in April of 1947.
In May of 1949, Gene married Joyce Erwin and they left for Alaska, where they lived in a tent that summer while Gene worked on a road crew, building roads around the Seward area. That lasted for the summer, then they went back to Spokane, where they had 3 children and lived for 10 years while Gene worked for the Great Northern Railroad. In 1960, they settled in Selah, where Gene first worked for family businesses. He went to work for the City of Selah public works department, retiring in 1989, having worked there for 21 years. Joyce passed away in December of 2001.
In retirement, Gene enjoyed woodworking, making several pieces of furniture for his family. He also enjoyed going to the casino.
Gene is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Joyce, his sister Juanita Rupple, and his son Rick. He is survived by his son Mike (Shirley) of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, and his daughter Mary Liggett (Herb) of Selah. He had 4 grandchildren, Valerie, Todd, Tyler and Adam. He also had 2 great-grandchildren, Erik and Summer.
Private Inurnment will be at Wenas Cemetery. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
