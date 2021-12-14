Gene and Rachel Hooker lived their lives as one for 54 years, and now are united in Heaven for eternity. On Sunday, November 28, 2021, Gene Edward Hooker, passed at age 76 and on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, Rachel Terry Hooker passed at age 74. Gene and Rachel were both born in Toppenish, WA. Gene’s parents were Vernon and Selinda Hooker and Rachel’s parents were Severo and Julia Rodriguez. Gene and Rachel both grew up in Toppenish where they later meet and fell in love. Gene and Rachel wed on January 7, 1967, and were married for 54 years. They successfully raised four beautiful children, Tina Cochrane, Bobby Hooker, Tanya Martinez and Selinda Hooker. Gene and Rachel were loving grandparents and were both deeply loved by their seven grandchildren: Gage Hooker, Quinn Cochrane, Sydnee Hooker, Gunnar Hooker, Ian Hooker, Malachi Martinez and Mila Martinez. Rachel always taught her children and grandchildren to walk in the ways of the the Lord while Gene constantly shared facts, life experience and jokes with them. Gene and Rachel truly complimented each other in the best ways.
During his career, Gene worked at Pabisz Motors as a salesmen and then at Benton REA as a groundsman. Gene was able to make a friend everywhere he went and anyone who knew Gene, knew he had a passion for hunting, fishing and being outdoors. In fact he helped many young fishermen catch their first fish, resulting in priceless memories. Gene also truly loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He has attended Calvary Bible church for 23 years, been a member for 17 years where he served on the Finance Board and was the co-treasurer for 13 years.
During Rachel’s career she worked at the Toppenish School District as a paraprofessional, pouring her heart into every child within her sphere of influence. Rachel truly loved children, family and friends. She went out of her way to include anyone she could in her adventures. She frequently took her nieces, nephews and neighbor children on outings with her and Gene because she just loved to love on everyone, creating bonds with those who had the joy to know her. Rachel raised her children in the church and we are so proud to say that to date, all of her children AND grandchildren are still walking with the Lord. After Rachel finished raising her children, she continued to devote her time to doing the Lord’s work whenever she saw an opportunity. Rachel spent time teaching other children about the Lord, helping feed the homeless, doing the after school church program The Good News Club, and just helping anyone she saw in need. Gene and Rachel were loved by their large family, all the many friends they met throughout thier lives. They will be deeply missed but never forgotten.
Gene and Rachel’s celebration of life will be held on December 18th at 11 am, at One Life Family Worship, 3414 Tieton Drive, Yakima, WA 98902. Masks and social distancing will be encouraged.
