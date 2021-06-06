Gene Allan Mattern, 73, passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021 peacefully in his sleep. He was born on April 10, 1948 to Thelma Jean and Raymond Herman Mattern in Wapato, Washington. He spent his childhood in Wapato where they operated the family dairy. He enjoyed spending time outside with his brothers and sister and loved going fishing with his dad. He graduated from Toppenish High School in 1966 and was often seen “cruising the Ave” in his 1969 Z28 Camaro. Besides helping on the family dairy, Dad was involved in 4H during high school. In fact, he missed his only sister’s wedding (Arlene Hull Deruyter) because he was showing a cow at the fair! After high school, he went to school to become a machinist at Perry Technical Institute. He became a Journeyman Machinist and went to work at PACCAR where he made friendships that he maintained throughout his life.
At the age of 23, he met his future wife, Dixie Carol Mattern, at a wedding. He was scheduled to work up in Alaska on a fishing rig a few weeks later, so they exchanged letters and married that same year on August 28, 1971 in Selah. They then moved to Renton where he worked at PACCAR and Boeing before moving back to the Selah area where he began working at Dowty Decoto, Inc. He worked his way up from Machinist to Aerospace Engineer and held many titles in between. He designed aircraft components including the landing gear for the Airbus A380. He spent nearly 40 years there and traveled globally for a job he loved. Concurrently, he and mom had a farm in the Wenas Valley where they raised cattle and grew oats and alfalfa. They also spent time at their vacation home on Vashon Island.
His retirement years involved traveling in the RV all over the country including a memorable cross-country trip from Washington State to Maine. He also spent lots of time with family and friends. Dad enjoyed all things agriculture and volunteered at the Central Washington Agricultural Museum where he worked on and restored farm equipment. He also enjoyed Karate, motorcycles, cars, sailing, camping, watching the Seahawks, and spending time with his friends and family. He served at Stone Church for many years in different capacities including Royal Rangers, youth and service ministries. He also volunteered with Gideon’s International. He became a Christian in his late twenties and served the Lord the rest of his life in one way or another. He will be remembered for his gentle nature, strong work ethic, and his ability to tell a great story. He is survived by his wife, Dixie Carol Mattern, his children: Heidi L. Mattern, Katherine L. Mattern and Samuel J. Mattern, his grandsons: Lincoln James Mattern and Henry Gene Mattern, his sister, Arlene Hull Deruyter, and his brother, John Mattern along with many other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond H. Mattern (1971), his brother, David R. Mattern (1996) and his mother, Thelma J. Mattern (2005). He was the great-great-grandson of James Longmire, the American explorer and settler who led the first wagon train on the Naches Trail across the Cascade Range at Naches Pass in 1853.
A graveside service will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, June 9th at the Wenas Cemetery.
