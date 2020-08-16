Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Gaylord B Newby, of Yakima, peacefully passed away on August 11, 2020 at Cottage in the Meadow. He was born on July 1, 1928 in Grants Pass, OR to Bert and Ruth (Rawson) Newby, the third of their six children. In 1933 the family moved to Parsons, Kansas to be near relatives. In 1936, needing to escape the “Dust Bowl,” the family moved to and settled in Grandview, WA, where Gaylord graduated from high school in 1946.
In June of 1946 he met Valda Deaton, the love of his life, in Sunnyside, WA and they were married on December 1, 1946 in Sunnyside. In February of 1948, their daughter Brenda was born. In June of 1950, their daughter Judy was born. Gaylord and Valda celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary on December 1, 2019.
In March of 1951, Gaylord prayed to receive the Lord Jesus Christ as his Savior, experiencing the forgiveness of sin and a new life in Christ. From that time on he was faithfully involved in church attendance and the ministry of the Word of God. He served the Lord in various capacities, including missionary service in Central America with CAM International, two and one half years as Pastor of First Baptist Church in Twisp, WA, and in the Yakima area as Sunday School Teacher, Elder, and small group leader. At the time of his death he was a member of Westside Church.
During his life he was employed as a dairyman, a laborer at Hanford, a wheat farmer and a truck driver. He owned his own truck and trailer for a three-year period, primarily hauling baled hay, and then sold it so he could attend Multnomah Bible College. He served as a Pastor and worked as a real-estate salesman and broker. He and his partner, Kenneth Pottenger, founded Prestige Reality Inc. in 1972, from which he retired in 1983. After that time, he continued to be involved in real estate rentals and development. Even in his later years the Lord continued to give him enjoyment in his work.
Gaylord loved to teach the Word of God, and he and his wife, Val, thoroughly enjoyed ministering to the needs of people.
He is survived by his wife, Val, their daughters, Brenda (Dan) Woodkey, and Judy Hawes, all of Yakima. He is also survived by his granddaughters, Jani (Kelly) Coons, of Selah, Washington, Julie (Eric) Stanfield of Montesano, Washington, and Shelly (Adam) Werner, of Banks, Oregon, and one grandson, Ryan (Danielle) Hawes, of Meridian, Idaho, one brother, Dale Newby, of Walla Walla, Washington, two sisters, Cecelia Thompson, of The Dalles, Oregon, and Lorna Walker, of Salem, Oregon, eight great-granddaughters, one great-grandson, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bert and Ruth Newby, his older sister, Evelyn St. Clair, his older brother, Richard Newby, and his son in law, Dave Hawes.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM, at Brookside Funeral Home. Because of the current restrictions, attendance will be by invitation. Those wishing to watch the service are welcomed to visit www.brooksidefuneral.com for the link to the service being live streamed.
The family would like to thank Cottage in the Meadow for their compassionate care of Gaylord and the family, in his final days. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to West Side Church or Cottage in the Meadow and may be sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936), who is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
