Gayle Owen, of Union Gap, passed away March 17, 2022. She was born in Rosholt, South Dakota on May 16, 1935, to Albin and Emma (Rydel) Lance. The family moved to Ellensburg in 1936 where Gayle graduated from Ellensburg High School in 1953. She married Alan Weber in 1954 and had four children. After divorcing in 1968 Gayle married G.A. Owen in 1972. They were married for 41 years until Gene’s passing in 2014.
Gayle worked at Hills Cafe in Union Gap as a waitress, bartender and bookkeeper for many years. In 1976 Gene and Gayle opened a Ryder Truck Moving Business and owned and operated it for 34 years until retiring in 2010.
Gayle loved watching old western movies and was an avid Seahawks and Mariners fan. She also loved dogs; her favorite being her Boston Terrier, Tootsie.
Gayle is survived by her children Mark (Janet) Weber of Yakima, Kelly (Ed) Lane of Auburn, WA, Lance (Mary) Weber of Union Gap, 12 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her brother Russell (Fran) Lance of Woodinville, WA, her sister Lynn Herschlip of Mukilteo, WA and a brother-in-law, Don Ellertson of Battle Ground, WA. She was preceded in death by her husband Gene, her son Darren Weber, five sisters and three brothers.
At Gayle’s request, there will be no services. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
