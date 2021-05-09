February 8, 1949 - April 13, 2021
Gay Ellen Lindemuth-Will (Kammers) of Yakima, WA, died peacefully in her home on April 13th, 2021 after a three year-long battle with cancer. Gay loved playing music on her piano, reading, going to the beach, Gonzaga basketball, and skiing on the lake that she grew up on. Gay was born in Tonasket, WA and raised in Oroville, WA.
Gay held a few occupations: organizational development, for which she received her Master’s Degree; teacher; and librarian. Gay is survived by her husband of 36 years, Rick Will; daughter, Jesse Will; son, Levi Will; and two brothers, Michael and Tim Kammers. We also can’t forget her family at Unity Spiritual Life Center – where she attended church for over 20 years.
A memorial will be held at Unity Spiritual Life Center on May, 16th 2021 at 12:30 pm, after Sunday service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In