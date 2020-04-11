Valley Hills Funeral Home
Gaston Jensen Bill of Wapato left this world peacefully at Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital in Yakima on April 8th, 2020. A private Dressing will be at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato. Washat Services will be held at a private residence after dressing. Sunrise Burial will be on April 11th, 2020 at (Satus Point) Smohalla Cemetery.
Gaston Jensen Bill was born in Yakima, WA to Lucinda Bill (Talpocken) and Johnny Bill Jr. He graduated from Wapato High School. He worked at Yakama Forest Products as a mechanic/equipment greaser. He also worked at the Warehouse and was a Fire Fighter for Fire Management. He loved powwows, drumming, root digging, trout fishing, and belonged to the Seven Drums belief.
Gaston Jensen Bill is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents: Johnny Bill Sr. & Bessie Popkiahwanee, maternal grandparents: GrantTalpocken & Esther Sohappy Speedis, his dad: Johnny Bill Jr, his sister: Gaileen Bill. Gaston Bill is survived by his mom: Lucinda Bill, 3 brothers: Eugene Harris, Carl & Tana Bill, and Ira Yallup (Athena Sanchey-Yallup), and 2 sisters: Bessie& Bennie Martinez and Valetta Murillo, and numerous aunties, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family of Gaston Bill wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the doctor and nurses that took care of him at Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital during this past week.
